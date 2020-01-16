SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 11 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.25 at Anderson; 4.15 at Kingstree; 4.16 at Hamer; 4.15 at Lynchburg; 4.15 at Conway; 4.15 at Estill; Processors---4.50 at Orangeburg; 4.85 at Monetta; 4.90 at Sumter; 4.45 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 at Anderson; 8.89 at Kingstree; 9.14 at Hamer; 8.89 at Lynchburg; 8.89 at Conway; 8.89 at Estill; Processors---9.54 at Kershaw; Export---9.49 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.65 and *5.46 at Anderson; *6.01 at Kingstree; *5.57 at Hamer; *6.01 at Lynchburg; *6.01 at Conway; *6.01 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.65 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 122.00-139.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-132.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-117.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing N/A; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-56.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-50.00; Lean Low Dressing 29.00-35.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1165-1980 lbs 72.00-87.00, Low Dressing 1400-1850 lbs 65.00-69.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 830-1215 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-1025.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1175 lbs Middle Age cows with calf over 300 lbs 800.00 per pair. Small 1-2 695-870 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 550.00-800.00.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs 0.85 higher at 40.71. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 22.90; 450-500 lbs 24.83; 500-550 lbs 27.13.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.10 lower at 68.97.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 28.00-30.00, Yellow/White 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 24.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Greens Extra Large 25.00-26.00, Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00, Suntan Jumbo 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00, 1/2 Habanero FL Green 22.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00-30.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz FL 25.00-27.00, 6x6 sz 34.00-42.00, Green/Jumbo 39.00-43.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00.