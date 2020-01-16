SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 11 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.25 at Anderson; 4.15 at Kingstree; 4.16 at Hamer; 4.15 at Lynchburg; 4.15 at Conway; 4.15 at Estill; Processors---4.50 at Orangeburg; 4.85 at Monetta; 4.90 at Sumter; 4.45 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 at Anderson; 8.89 at Kingstree; 9.14 at Hamer; 8.89 at Lynchburg; 8.89 at Conway; 8.89 at Estill; Processors---9.54 at Kershaw; Export---9.49 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.65 and *5.46 at Anderson; *6.01 at Kingstree; *5.57 at Hamer; *6.01 at Lynchburg; *6.01 at Conway; *6.01 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.65 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

