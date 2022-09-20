SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,468 lbs at 143.19, heifers 1,298 lbs at 142.50. Dressed delivered steers 968 lbs at 226.84, heifers 862 lbs at 226.90. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 254.76, dn 4.51 and Select 231.21, dn 5.68.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs are steady. All feeder pigs are 5.00 per head lower. Demand is very light. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 38.20; 40 lbs cash basis 60.68.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 65.01, 450-499 lbs 69.43, and 500-549 lbs 72.22.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 1 cent higher; elevator bids 7.03-7.78, processor bids 7.28-7.63. Soybeans were 13 cents higher; elevator bids 14.21-14.41, processor bids 16.01, and export n/a. Wheat bids were mixed, 30 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 7.13-7.45.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 5.20 lower at 100.04.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb Pinkeye/Purple Hull/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 20.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 30.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 22.00-25.00, Granny/Ambrosia 22.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia 25.00, Crimson Crisp 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-50.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, Red Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 19.00-25.00, Roma Extra Large NC Green 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA 60s/45s 165.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 28s/36s 140.00-180.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30 lb ctns 20.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 480.00, ctns/crts 9ct 25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.