SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 170.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-173.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.50-151.00, 500-600 lbs 132.00-155.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 79.00-86.00; Boners 80-85% lean 76.00-91.00; Lean 85-90% lean 71.00-89.00; Lean Low Dressing 44.00-75.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1230-2000 lbs 92.00-114.00; High Dressing 1850-2025 lbs 113.00-129.00; Low Dressing 825-1240 lbs 55.00-87.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 805-1230 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-1800.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 900-1100 lbs Young Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1200.00-2150.00 per pair. Small 1-2 680-865 lbs Young to Middle age cows `with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-1150.00 per pair. Small 1-2 800 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1250.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 88.33; 450-500 lbs 94.27; 500-550 lbs 96.40.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 10 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 6.48-7.68, processor bids 7.83-8.08. Soybeans bids were 44 to 46 cents lower; elevator bids 15.13-15.98, processor bids 16.63 and export at 16.58. New crop wheat bids were 13 to 28 cents lower; elevator bids 7.29-7.93.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.15 lower at 137.69.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9s GU 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 32.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Green Select/Small 25.00-26.00, bucrts Pickles Large FL 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s 17.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 35.00-38.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 24.00, Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 17.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Medium 17.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Large FL 15.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-18.00, Red 14.00-18.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 20 lb flats Heirloom Varieties 23.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s 425.00, Red Flesh Seedless GU 36s 280.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s 250.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

