SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 24.00-25.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.25-1.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped/Japanese/Chinese 20.00; Grapes peck bskts Scuppernongs 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.50-3.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 24.00-30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 18.00-20.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 50.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 10.00-15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pnk-Light Red Large 18.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-12 lbs 1.00, 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, Red Flesh Seeded 8-12 lbs 1.00-2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 190.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00, buctns Ginger Gold 22.00-25.00, Mutzu 25.00, Honeycrisp 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 15.00-17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 150s PA 250.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 17.00; Mangoes 4kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium-Large FL 17.00-21.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, Sweet type #2 Jbo 14.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 38.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-48.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 18.00-20.00, Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Green 20.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 14.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 28-30 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 150.00-210.00, 36s 180.00-190.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.