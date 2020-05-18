SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher.

US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 7 cents higher.

US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.

New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher.

New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 cents higher.

New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.90 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.20 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.61 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.20 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.20 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.20 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---3.96 at Orangeburg; 4.06 at Monetta; 4.06 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.45 and *8.42 at Anderson; 7.75 and *7.92 at Kingstree; 8.50 and *8.28 at Hamer; 7.75 and *7.92 at Lynchburg; 7.75 and *7.92 at Conway; 7.75 and *7.92 at Estill; Processors---8.90 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.