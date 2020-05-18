SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher.
US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 7 cents higher.
US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.
New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher.
New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 cents higher.
New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.90 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.20 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.61 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.20 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.20 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.20 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---3.96 at Orangeburg; 4.06 at Monetta; 4.06 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.45 and *8.42 at Anderson; 7.75 and *7.92 at Kingstree; 8.50 and *8.28 at Hamer; 7.75 and *7.92 at Lynchburg; 7.75 and *7.92 at Conway; 7.75 and *7.92 at Estill; Processors---8.90 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.67 at Anderson; *4.87 at Kingstree; *4.67 at Hamer; *4.87 at Lynchburg; *4.87 at Conway; *4.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,455 lbs at 112.31, heifers 1,298 lbs at 113.05. Dressed delivered steers 928 lbs at 179.65, heifers 846 lbs at 181.27. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 459.04, up 17.51, and Select 439.53, up 16.15.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs 4.00 per head lower. Demand light for moderate to heavy offerings. Receipts include 35% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 7.20; 40 lbs cash basis 19.03.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was at 26.27. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 19.03, 450-499 lbs 21.62, and 500-549 lbs 24.65.
Cotton
Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.45lower at 55.80.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-30.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns FL 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00-25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150/180s 230.00-290.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 30.00-35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-55.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-32.00, Green 28.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 19.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00-210.00, 36s 185.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
