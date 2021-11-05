SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 139.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-138.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-130.00.
Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-60.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1230-2375 lbs 80.00-97.00; High Dressing 1500 lbs 98.00; Low Dressing 1085-2960 lbs 55.00-79.00.
Goats: [253] Week Ago: 129 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-155.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-195.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 105.00-125.00, 60-80 lbs 75.00-140.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-100 lbs 160.00-230.00, 100-150 lbs 280.00-400.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 150.00-175.00, 70-100 lbs 145.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-240.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 85.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-350.00, 150-250 lbs 320.00-390.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-172.50.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 6 cents lower: elevator bids5.53-6.03; processor bids 5.88-6.33. Soybean bids were 17 cents lower; elevator bids 11.30-11.92, processor bid 12.27 and exports at 12.27. Wheat bids were mostly 7 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 7.16-8.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.41 higher at 115.87.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Large 18.00; Cauliflower ctns flts White type 8s-9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 22.00-25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-20.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 6x6 sz 25.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom types 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 25.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-30.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 17.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 34.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-29.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-29.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-27.00, Green 5x6 sz 30.00-35.00, Red All Sizes 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium/Large MX 16.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 25-28 lbs 6.00, 24 inch bins 30s/36s 180.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Australia 20.00-22.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00.