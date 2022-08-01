SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,445 lbs at 139.83, heifers 1,328 lbs at 137.80. Dressed delivered steers 929 lbs at 225.53, heifers 835 lbs at 225.32. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 268.45, dn 1.26 and Select 242.75, up 0.41.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were steady. Demand good for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 41.07; 40 lbs cash basis 68.87.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 77.13, 450-499 lbs 77.10, and 500-549 lbs 78.49.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 9 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 6.17-6.67, processor bids 6.67-7.47. Soybeans were mostly 43 cents lower, and one location was 87 cents lower; elevator bids 15.34-15.54, processor bids 15.56, and export 14.36. Wheat bids were 7 to 10 cents lower; elevator bids 6.17-6.45.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.84 lower at 110.29.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Shinya Suzuki 30.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50-3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 25.00; Crenshaw melon per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-65.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 18.00-24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 18.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Bomb 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00; Tomatillos bucrts 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 18.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 18.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Fair Quality 20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, Red Flesh Seedless 15-18 lbs 3.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 250.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra 24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 19.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 19.00-20.00, 6x6 sz/6x7 sz 17.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00 35.00, Green type 20.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC 60s/45s/36s 180.00-225.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s/40s 160.00.