SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 28, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 6 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 10 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.97 and *4.10 at Anderson; 3.27 and *3.41 at Kingstree; 3.68 and *3.85 at Hamer; 3.27 and *3.41 at Lynchburg; 3.27 and *3.41 at Conway; 3.27 and *3.41 at Estill; Processors---4.02 at Orangeburg; 4.12 at Monetta; 4.12 and * 3.86 at Sumter; 3.97 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.47 and *8.46 at Anderson; 7.77 and *7.96 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.31 at Hamer; 7.77 and *7.96 at Lynchburg; 7.77 and *7.96 at Conway; 7.77 and *7.96 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.