SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-170.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.00, 500-600 lbs 132.00-148.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 72.00-86.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-88.00; High Dressing none reported; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-71.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1440-1960 lbs 90.00-102.00; High Dressing 1495-2230 lbs 105.00-113.00; Low Dressing 2045-2450 lbs 75.00-79.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 985-1175 lbs Middle Age Cowswith calves 150-300 lbs 1125.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 925 lbs Young Age Cow with calf 150-300 lbs 1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 710-740 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 150 lbs 775.00- 800.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 69.80. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 65.34; 450-500 lbs 70.43; 500-550 lbs 70.89.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.50-7.00, processor bids 6.85-7.35. Soybeans bids were 5 cents higher; elevator bids 15.07-16.17, processor bids 16.34 and export at 16.17. Wheat bids were mostly 3 to 18 cents higher; elevator bids 6.50-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.03 higher at 121.52.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 13.00-15.00, per head Medium 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type Topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE Holdovers 15.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass MX 60s 50.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans Snap type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, Red type FL 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 26.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 19.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 36.00-38.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large MX 16.00, Red Large MX 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00, 5x6 sz 18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Navel Red FL 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

