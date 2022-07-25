SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,449 lbs at 141.12, heifers 1,294 lbs at 138.40. Dressed delivered steers 918 lbs at 227.59, heifers 826 lbs at 226.86. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 269.70, up 1.43 and Select 242.33, up 0.31.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs were steady. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 39.24; 40 lbs cash basis 68.00. Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported Sows live price 300-449 lbs 70.09, 450-499 lbs 68.88, and 500-549 lbs 70.14.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 16 to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 5.90-6.40, processor bids 6.40-7.20. Soybeans were mostly 39 cents higher; elevator bids 14.13-14.33, processor bids 15.61, and export 13.76. Wheat bids were 11 to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 5.90-6.19.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.91 lower at 107.52.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Shinya Suzuki 30.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00-1.50, Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 28.00-30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 17.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-65.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 18.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Bomb 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Pluot 40.00-50.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 18.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 18.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Extra Large 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 2.00-2.50, 22-28 lbs 3.00, 30-35 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.50, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00-160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 150.00-160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 100s/120s 235.00-240.00, Athena 140s/160s 235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s MX 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-31.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00-23.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra 18.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Choice 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 15.50-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-19.00, 6x6 sz/6x7 sz 18.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC 60s/45s/36s 150.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s/40s 140.00-160.00.