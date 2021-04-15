SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs few @ 161.00; 500-600 lbs one @ 148.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-139.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 120.50-125.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 57.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 46.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1375-1975 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1475-1755 lbs 100.00-104.00; Low Dressing 1225-1455 lbs 72.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 875-1130 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1005-1230 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1400.00-1475.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 695 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 710.00 per pair. Small 1-2 670-990 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1250.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 1.16 higher at 78.63. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 78.20; 450-500 lbs 81.83; 500-550 lbs 82.04.

Grain