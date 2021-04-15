SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs few @ 161.00; 500-600 lbs one @ 148.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-139.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 120.50-125.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 57.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 46.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1375-1975 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1475-1755 lbs 100.00-104.00; Low Dressing 1225-1455 lbs 72.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 875-1130 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1005-1230 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1400.00-1475.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 695 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 710.00 per pair. Small 1-2 670-990 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1250.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 1.16 higher at 78.63. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 78.20; 450-500 lbs 81.83; 500-550 lbs 82.04.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 4 cents lower: elevator bids 6.10, processor bids 6.70-6.85. Soybeans bids were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.98, processor bid 14.63 and export at 14.53. New crop Wheat bids were mostly 5 cents higher; elevator bids 6.15-6.20.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.82 higher at 83.77.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with Tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Large 12.00-14.00, 4 2-lb flats Large 20.00, 8 1-lb flats Large 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-21.00, # 2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap 22.00, KY types 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 12.00; Cantaloupe 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s 275.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 17.00; Cucumbers 11/9 buctns Long Greens Select 22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX Holdovers 10.00-12.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type SC 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 10.00-13.00, 5x6 10.00-12.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 15.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 10.00-12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 12.00-13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 5.00, 15-18 lbs 6.00-7.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s 210.00-220.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 350.00, Red Flesh Seedless Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s 250.00-290.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks MR 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.