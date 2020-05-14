SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 13 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 11 to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 13 to 15 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.88 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.77 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.39 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.69 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.45 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.69 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.69 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.69 *7.85 at Estill; Processors---8.84 at Kershaw; Export---8.99 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.71 at Anderson; *4.91 at Kingstree; *4.72 at Hamer; *4.91 at Lynchburg; *4.91 at Conway; *4.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock