SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 13 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 11 to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 13 to 15 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.88 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.77 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.39 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.69 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.45 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.69 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.69 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.69 *7.85 at Estill; Processors---8.84 at Kershaw; Export---8.99 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.71 at Anderson; *4.91 at Kingstree; *4.72 at Hamer; *4.91 at Lynchburg; *4.91 at Conway; *4.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 138.00-153.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-128.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 118.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 111.00-127.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-67.00; Boners 80-85% lean 56.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-55.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1340-2215 lbs 87.00- 97.00; Low Dressing 1220-1290 lbs 70.00-83.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1025-1580 lbs Middle age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1175.00 per pair. Small 1-2 645 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was at 29.69. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.64; 450 500 lbs 21.54; 500-550 lbs 25.02.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.88 lower at 56.34.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 28.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00-15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s 275.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00- 11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 48.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 27.00-32.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-30.00, Green 27.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00, 36s 200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
