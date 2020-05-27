SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

Columbia, SC Tuesday, May 26, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 14 to 15 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 12 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---3.94 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.48 and *8.46 at Anderson; 7.77 and *7.95 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.30 at Hamer; 7.77 and *7.95 at Lynchburg; 7.77 and *7.95 at Conway; 7.77 and *7.95 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.