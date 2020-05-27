SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
Columbia, SC Tuesday, May 26, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 14 to 15 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 12 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---3.94 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.48 and *8.46 at Anderson; 7.77 and *7.95 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.30 at Hamer; 7.77 and *7.95 at Lynchburg; 7.77 and *7.95 at Conway; 7.77 and *7.95 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.76 at Anderson; *4.91 at Kingstree; 4.77 at Hamer; *4.91 at Lynchburg; *4.91 at Conway; *4.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 450-500 lbs 135.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 132.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 122.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-120.00, 500-600 lbs 113.00-119.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-69.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-71.00; Lean low dressing none reported. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1450-2045 lbs 97.00-103.00; High Dressing 2090 lbs 107.00; Low Dressing 1170-1595 lbs 70.00-86.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 985-1030 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00-885.00 per pair. Small 1-2 670 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 640.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 1.26 higher at 28.15. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.39; 450-500 lbs 22.30; 500-550 lbs 24.94.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was at 56.23.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 16.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns FL 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 160s 260.00, 110s/120s 275.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 28.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 21.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-22.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 200.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 25.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
