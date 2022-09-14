SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-190.00, 500-600 lbs 165.00-182.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 164.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 155.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 140.00-162.00. Slaughter cows were unevenly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-89.00; Boners 85-85% lean 77.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-81.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-7.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1290-1880 lbs 95.00-108.00; High Dressing 1730-2155 lbs 116.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1325-1605 lbs 81.00-90.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 865-975 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 915.00-1075.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 700.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 64.13; 450-500 lbs 67.33; 500-550 lbs 70.61.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 7.17-7.92, processor bids 7.42-7.77. Soybeans were 9 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 14.38-15.14, processor bid 16.18, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 7.28-7.75.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.89 lower at 110.32.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Apples buctns loose Gold 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large Fair Quality 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Dixie Lee 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Habanero Red/Orange 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00, Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh Medium-Large 20.00, buctns OrangeFleshMedium-Large 32.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 25.00-30.00, Granny/Ambrosia 25.00, Cameo/Jonagold 25.00, Crimson Crisp 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-50.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless IN/NC/MD/VA 60s/45s/36s 180.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 28s/35s/36s/45s 150.00-160.00, 24 inch bins Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines: 30-35 lb ctns 24.00-30.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.