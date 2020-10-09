SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green 20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 180.00, per melon Athena Large 1.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 20.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Pickles Small 17.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip/Mustard 14.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns/bucrts Small-Medium 22.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00-50.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Dixie Lee 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-23.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00-21.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. No. 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Two 20.00, Small 18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00, 25 lb ctns Red type Jumbo/Small 16.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Extra Large 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Extra Large 28.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-18 lbs 3.00, 19-22 lbs 3.50-4.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 12s 10.00, Corn Stalks per bundle 8s 7.00-8.00; Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00; Straw per bale Wheat 5.00-7.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Cameo/Candy Crisp 20.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Stayman 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 20.00-22.00, McIntosh 20.00-22.00, Cortland/Ambrosia 20.00-25.00, tray pack Granny Smith 80s 20.00, 12 3-lb filmbags Granny Smith 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Select 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Choice Medium-Large 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00, 2 layer ctns Shin Li 36s 20.00, 40 lb ctns Bartlett 25.00; Peas approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 25.00, 8 lb filmbags shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-30.00, Red Choice 27.00, Turning Red 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Persimmons 1 layer flats Fuyu 16s 10.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns Wonderful 36s 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Pie type Orange 200.00, Pie type White 200.00, Mixed Heirloom 250.00-275.00, Fairytale 200.00-250.00, Cinderella 200.00-250.00, 36 inch bins Howden type 160.00-180.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type White 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 30.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-26.00, Green 25.00-32.00, Yellow Large 24.00, Heirloom German Johnson 25.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type Large 16.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red 14.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 15kg/33lb ctns Tango PE 15.00-20.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 5.00.