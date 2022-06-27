SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,419 lbs at 144.55, heifers 1,281 lbs at 141.88. Dressed delivered steers 918 lbs at 235.22, heifers 844 lbs at 237.17. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 266.06, dn 2.27 and Select 248.81, dn 0.57.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady to weak. All feeder pigs were 1.00 to 2.00 per head lower. Demand light on moderate offerings. Receipts include n/a formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 39.32; 40 lbs cash basis 66.87.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 45.28, 450-499 lbs 47.01, and 500-549 lbs 52.90.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 6 to 22 cents lower; elevator bids 7.44-7.79, processor bids 7.21-8.19. Soybeans were 8 to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 15.40-15.90, processor bids 16.79, and export N/A.Wheat bids were 6 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 6.88-7.54.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.00 lower at 113.15.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 25.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00, Large/Extra Large 1.00-2.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00-5.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 16.00-17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Large 10.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-32.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 30.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 18.00-22.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red Mixed sizes 30.00, White mixed sizes 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-24.00, Small-Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, Crookneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, #2 18.00-20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Large/Extra Large 18.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-15 lbs 1.50-2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00 Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Yellow Seeded 18-20 lbs 3.50-6.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, Yellow Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.25, Personal Seedless 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00-160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Speckled GA 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00-65.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 15.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/30s/35s/36s 130.00-160.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 4.00-4.25, 25-32 lbs 5.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-22 lbs 4.00.

