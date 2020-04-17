SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, April 16, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mixed; 1 cent lower to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 to 6 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 10 lower; one location 20 lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.11 at Anderson; 3.61 at Kingstree; 3.60 and *3.86 at Hamer; 3.61 at Lynchburg; 3.61 at Conway; 3.61 at Estill; Processors---4.30 at Orangeburg; 4.05 at Monetta; 4.04 at Sumter; 3.90 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.36 at Anderson; 7.92 at Kingstree; 8.42 and *8.30 at Hamer; 7.96 at Lynchburg; 7.96 at Conway; 7.96 at Estill; Processors---8.82 at Kershaw; Export---8.97 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.29 and *5.00 at Anderson; *5.55 at Kingstree; *5.21 at Hamer; *5.55 at Lynchburg; *5.55 at Conway; *5.55 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.10 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.