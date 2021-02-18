SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week on light offerings due to extremely wet conditions. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers
75-80% lean 78.00-82.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-68.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1075-1990 lbs 84.00-99.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing none reported.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 915-1195 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 975.00-1450.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 830-1185 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1125.00-1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-835 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 550.00-1050.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.16; 450-500 lbs 60.82; 500-550 lbs 63.67.
Grain
SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 3 cents lower: elevator bids 5.50-5.90, processor bids 6.30-6.45. Soybeans bids were mostly 9 cents lower; elevator bids 13.35-13.65, processor bid 14.00 and export at 14.10. New crop wheat bids were mostly 12 cents higher; elevator bids 5.99-6.22.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was not available.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb sks Red and Gold types Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 12.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 40.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Choice MX 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Medium MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Red MX 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-13.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Medium 10.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00-13.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Straightneck Medium 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-13.00, 6x7 sz 12.00-13.00, Green All Sizes 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 12.00.