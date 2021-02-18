SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week on light offerings due to extremely wet conditions. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers

75-80% lean 78.00-82.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-68.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1075-1990 lbs 84.00-99.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 915-1195 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 975.00-1450.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 830-1185 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1125.00-1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-835 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 550.00-1050.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.16; 450-500 lbs 60.82; 500-550 lbs 63.67.

Grain