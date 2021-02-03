SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 143.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-164.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-146.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-128.00, 500-600 lbs 117.00-125.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-69.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-60.00; Lean low dressing one @ 49.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1030-2090 lbs 80.00-95.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1465-1765 lbs 68.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 925-1200 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-1210.00 per pair. Small 1-2 705 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs prices was 0.19 lower at 49.00. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.97; 450-500 lbs 48.61; 500-550 lbs 50.05.

Grain