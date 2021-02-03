SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 143.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-164.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-146.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-128.00, 500-600 lbs 117.00-125.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-69.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-60.00; Lean low dressing one @ 49.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1030-2090 lbs 80.00-95.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1465-1765 lbs 68.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 925-1200 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-1210.00 per pair. Small 1-2 705 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs prices was 0.19 lower at 49.00. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.97; 450-500 lbs 48.61; 500-550 lbs 50.05.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 4 to 6 cents lower; elevator bids 5.43-5.83, processor bids 6.23-6.43. Soybeans were mostly 10 to 11 cents, and one location was 20 cents lower; elevator bids 13.14-13.44, processor bid 13.69, and export 13.84. New crop wheat bids were 3 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 5.80-5.94.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.66 higher at 79.69.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red and Gold types topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Purple type topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome/Gold 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Gala 20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns 16s MX 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 120.00-130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 15.00-18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 12.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, 4x4 sz MX 18.00, Green All Sizes 24.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Medium 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium MX 15.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 36 sz 20.00.
For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov or phone USDA-SCDA Market News at 803-737-4491 or 4497.