SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Columbia, SC Wednesday, May 20, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower.

US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher.

US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.

New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower.

New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher.

New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 10 to 16 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.60 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---3.94 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.47 and *8.44 at Anderson; 7.76 and *7.94 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.29 at Hamer; 7.76 and *7.94 at Lynchburg; 7.76 and *7.94 at Conway; 7.76 and *7.94 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.