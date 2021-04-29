SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-151.00; 500-550 lbs 140.00-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-142.50, 500-600 lbs 111.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.50-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 61.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 34.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 755-1830 lbs 80.00-95.00; Low Dressing 775-1440 lbs 66.00-82.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 735-1030 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-890.00 per pair. Small 1-2 700-985 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-825.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 3.02 higher at 86.23. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 70.85; 450-500 lbs 72.91; 500-550 lbs 74.49.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 16 cents higher: elevator bids 7.22, processor bids 7.82-7.97. Soybeans bids were 15 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 12.78-12.88, processor bid 15.82 and export at 15.82. New crop Wheat bids were 4 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 6.89-6.94.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.98 lower at 85.29.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Spinach 1 1/9 buctns loose Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 25.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 14.00-18.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 22.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 36.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s 280.00; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small MX 23.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, Medium 30.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 13.00-15.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 17.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 12.00-13.00; Watermelons per melons Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00, 25-30 lbs 5.00-6.50, 32-40 lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00-4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00, 20-22 lbs 6.00, 24-26 lbs 7.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 180.00-190.00, 35s 190.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 240.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 180.00-200.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.