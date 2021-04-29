SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-151.00; 500-550 lbs 140.00-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-142.50, 500-600 lbs 111.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.50-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 61.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 34.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 755-1830 lbs 80.00-95.00; Low Dressing 775-1440 lbs 66.00-82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 735-1030 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-890.00 per pair. Small 1-2 700-985 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-825.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 3.02 higher at 86.23. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 70.85; 450-500 lbs 72.91; 500-550 lbs 74.49.

Grain