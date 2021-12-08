SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 141.00-156.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-162.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 123.00-133.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-66.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 44.00-51.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1345-2105 lbs 84.00-96.00; High Dressing 1685 lbs one @ 99.00; Low Dressing 980-1600 lbs 76.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1020-1300 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 870.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 700-955 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 550.00-600.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.62 higher at 47.58. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 65.63; 450-500 lbs 71.93; 500-550 lbs 74.49.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 5.86-6.36, processor bids 6.21-6.71. Soybeans were 11 cents lower;elevator bids 12.85, processor bid 12.90, and export 12.85. Wheat bids were 2 cents higher, and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.23-8.50.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.64 lower at 107.37.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 22.00-23.00, ctns Green 12s 18.00, 24 inch bins Green 110s 150.00; Cauliflower flts White type 6-8 ct 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 8.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice FL 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00, Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00-23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00-24.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless FL 65s 160.00, per melon 10-12 lbs 3.00, ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 15.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-24.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

