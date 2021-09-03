 Skip to main content
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 3.00 to 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-162.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-144.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 126.00-144.50; 500-600 lbs 123.00-136.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-76.00; Boners 80-85% lean 61.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-76.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-59.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1050-1745 lbs 82.00-100.00; High Dressing 1545-2010 lbs 98.00-106.00; Low Dressing 1020-1790 lbs 68.00-88.00.

Goats: [186] Week Ago: 239 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-90.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 60.00-150.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 35.00-60.00, 60-80 lbs 75.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 185.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 132.50-345.00, 150200 lbs 225.00-300.00.

Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 65.00-140.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-200.00, 140-180 lbs 325.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs couple @ 80.00, 70-100 lbs 65.00-135.00, 100-140 lbs 115.00-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 105.00-175.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-255.00, 150-250 lbs 172.50-375.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs one @ 92.50.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 1 to 8 cents lower: elevator bids 5.28-5.64; processor bids 5.68-5.99. New crop soybeans bids were 9 cents higher; elevator bids 12.52-12.82, processor bid 13.17-13.42 and export at 13.27-13.36. Wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 5.44-6.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.48 higher at 94.87.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00-20.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries per quart Large 8.00, 4 1qt flats Large 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz Bi-Color 10.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00-40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 33.00-38.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-35.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo 30.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Medium 14.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo/5x6 sz 15.00-16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold 25.00-28.00, Red/Rome/Gala/Mutsu 28.00, Honeycrisp 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 28 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 23.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 2.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s OH 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops OH 15.00, Kale 24s OH 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Pinkeye 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 4.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 36s/45s/60s 140.00-150.00. CITRUS:Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00.

Next Farm Report

State offices are closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The next farm report will be Tuesday, Sept, 7. That report will appear in the edition of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

