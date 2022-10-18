SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,498 lbs at 146.99, heifers 1,330 lbs at 146.95. Dressed delivered steers 950 lbs at 231.60, heifers 867 lbs at 231.55. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 246.31, dn 0.58 and Select 214.74, dn 4.37.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were steady. Demand light for heavy offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 30.34; 40 lbs cash basis 50.48.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 67.69, 450-499 lbs 69.92, and 500-549 lbs 74.21.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 6 to 7 cents lower; elevator bids 7.08-7.63, processor bids 7.33-7.68. Soybeans were mostly 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.35-13.65, processor bid 13.85, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 7 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 7.15-7.76.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.06 lower at 87.09.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap/KY type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 32.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 38.00-40.00, White type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 23.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00/Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo MX 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large GA 19.00, Red Extra Large 32.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-300.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 3.00, Red type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-27.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 25.00-32.00, Green type 25.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 25.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA 80s 150.00. CITRUS: Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 450.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.