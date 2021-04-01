SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder Steers and feeder bulls were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00-162.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-137.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 57.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-59.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1335-1705 lbs 88.00-93.00; High Dressing 1520-2030 lbs 100.00-109.00; Low Dressing 1025-1315 lbs none reported.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 835-1170 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 770-795 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-975.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported Sows live price 300-450 lbs 80.35; 450-500 lbs 84.14; 500-550 lbs 87.01.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 5 to 7 cents higher: elevator bids 5.79, processor bids 6.39-6.54. Soybeans bids were 34 to 35 cents lower; elevator bids 13.82, processor bid 14.54 and export at 14.37. New crop wheat bids were mostly 5 to 6 cents lower; elevator bids 5.70-5.75.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.93 lower at 76.70.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with Tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 22.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 130s FL 400.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 16s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 12.00-13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Red type CL 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 10.00-14.00, Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 5x6 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-13.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 18-22 lbs 6.00, 25-30 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s 280.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 360.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.