SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder Steers and feeder bulls were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00-162.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-137.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 57.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-59.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1335-1705 lbs 88.00-93.00; High Dressing 1520-2030 lbs 100.00-109.00; Low Dressing 1025-1315 lbs none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 835-1170 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 770-795 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-975.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported Sows live price 300-450 lbs 80.35; 450-500 lbs 84.14; 500-550 lbs 87.01.

Grain