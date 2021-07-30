SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were up to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-163.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 127.00-149.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-139.00.
Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-74.00; Boners 80-85% lean 62.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 33.00-63.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1005-2055 lbs 85.00-104.00; High Dressing 1460-2010 lbs 101.00-110.00; Low Dressing 825-2000 lbs 65.00-89.00.
Goats: [239] Week Ago: 267 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-90.00, 40-60 lbs 92.50-200.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-172.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 22.50-80.00, 40-60 lbs 67.50-133.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 125.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-350.00, 150-200 lbs 200.00-400.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00, 100-140 lbs 150.00-160.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 122.50-170.00, 100-150 lbs 230.00-280.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00-390.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 142.50-170.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-215.00, 150-250 lbs 155.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs one @ 140.00, 150-250 lbs 280.00-295.00.
Grain
Friday. New crop corn bids were 11 cents lower: elevator bids 5.65-5.85; processor bids 6.07-6.25. New crop soybeans bids were 28 to 29 cents lower; elevator bids 12.89-13.19, processor bid 13.74 and export at 13.74. Wheat bids were mostly 1 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.65-6.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.93 lower at 88.58.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries per pint Large 4.00; Canary Melon per melon Large 2.50; Cantaloupe per melon Athena Medium/Large/Extra Large 1.00-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz White/Bi-Color 12.00, 4 dz crts Yellow 12.00-15.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 10.00-15.00, per dozen White/Yellow 4.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 Pickles Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-34.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns White 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Honeydew per melon Large/Extra Large 1.65-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 30.00, busks Jumbo type 50.00-55.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00- 16.00, Medium 12.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White/Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6sz 15.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-16.00, Green 17.00-20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 10.00-15.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 1.50-2.00, 24-28 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 14-16 lbs 2.00, 18-20 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 14-17 lbs 2.00-3.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 1.50-2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-28 lbs 5.00, Sugar Baby 12-14 lbs 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type DE 22.00-24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type TN 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, per melon Athena 1.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 3.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s NC 12.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-20.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large NC 16.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC 20-24 lbs 3.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 4.50-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC 40ct-28sz 180.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 36s/45s/60s 160.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s 120.00.