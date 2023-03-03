Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-195.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-208.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-198.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-188.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-182.00.

Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 82.00-97.00; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-101.00; High Dressing 95.00-106.00; Lean 85-90% lean 76.00-89.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-78.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1020-2070 lbs 91.00-118.00; High Dressing 1585-2130 lbs 111.00-125.00; Low Dressing 1020-1450 lbs 80.00-95.00.

Goats: [181] Week Ago: 264 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 25.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 75.00-115.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 40.00-70.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 70.00-130.00, 100-140 lbs 155.00-210.00, 140-180 lbs 205.00-310.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 70.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-115.00, 100-140 lbs 100.00-105.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-210.00, 150-250 lbs 205.00-395.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-245.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 150.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 167.50.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 6 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 6.54-7.55, processor bids 6.95-7.35. Soybean bids were 9 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 14.53-15.15, processor bid 15.78 and export 15.83. New crop wheat bids were 3 cents lower to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.46-6.78.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.00 higher at 84.17.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00, 20 lb ctns Manzano 25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00-30.00, KY type 30.00-35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 20.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Large MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 12ct EC 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 120.00, 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Onions, Green ctns loose Sweet Bulb type 30s 35.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00, Straightneck Small MX 14.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 8.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatillos 40 lb RPC MX 28.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00; Watermelon ctns Mini Seedless 6ct 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.