SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 7, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mixed; 32 cents lower to 6 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mixed; 16 cents lower to 14 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 5 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.86 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---4.48 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.44 at Anderson; 7.74 and *7.88 at Kingstree; 8.49 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.74 and *7.88 at Lynchburg; 7.74 and *7.88 at Conway; 7.74 *7.88 at Estill; Processors---8.89 at Kershaw; Export---9.04 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.31 and *4.92 at Anderson; *5.32 at Kingstree; *4.93 at Hamer; *5.32 at Lynchburg; *5.32 at Conway; *5.32 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-130.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 128.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-126.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-127.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-123.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 66.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 48.00-61.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1440-1945 lbs 83.00-96.00; High Dressing 1925 lbs one @ 110.00; Low Dressing 1125-1270 lbs 62.00-77.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 845-1475 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1075.00-1550.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 790-1200 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 975.00-1600.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.61; 450-500 lbs 21.39; 500-550 lbs 25.94.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.88 higher at 53.39.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 28.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries per gallon Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00, Half Runners 40.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 13.00-15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s 280.00-290.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 25.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 33.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 45.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 48.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, Green 25.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s 190.00-200.00, 45s/60s 200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
