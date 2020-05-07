SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 7, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mixed; 32 cents lower to 6 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mixed; 16 cents lower to 14 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.86 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---4.48 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.44 at Anderson; 7.74 and *7.88 at Kingstree; 8.49 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.74 and *7.88 at Lynchburg; 7.74 and *7.88 at Conway; 7.74 *7.88 at Estill; Processors---8.89 at Kershaw; Export---9.04 at Mt. Pleasant.