SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Friday. Corn bids were 15 cents lower: elevator bids 7.84, processor bids 7.94-8.04. New crop soybeans bids were 20 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 13.98-14.08, processor bid 14.88 and export at 14.63. Wheat bids were 3 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 6.15-6.40.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Basil per bunch Sweet type 2.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green peeled 12.00-15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium-Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 30.00-36.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 22.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 20.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-15.00, White Flesh #2 18.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 36.00-40.00, Black 35.00-36.00, Red 30.00-36.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-21.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatillos 3/4 buctns 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/5x6sz 22.00-23.00, Green 5x6 sz 25.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6 sz 17.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 24.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 16.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.25-4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, Sugar Baby 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-17 lbs 3.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 30.00, Cranberry 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 230.00-245.00, 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 260.00-285.00, per melon Athena Medium 1.50-2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 13.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large 22.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 60s/45s/36s 190.00.