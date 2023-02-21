Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 7.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 6.00 to 7.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-215.00, 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-205.00, 500-600 lbs 180.00-200.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 152.50-170.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 79.00-97.00; Boners 85-85% lean 93.00-101.00; Lean 85-90% lean 77.00-88.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-77.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 930-2360 lbs 94.00-115.00; High Dressing 1470-1820 lbs 115.00-124.00; Low Dressing 840-2230 lbs 75.00-93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 735-1350 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1510.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1005 lbs Young Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 1250.00 per pair.

Small 1-2 680-890 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 710.00-900.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported.

Sows live price 300-450 lbs 61.02; 450-500 lbs 63.60; 500-550 lbs 66.18.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.95-7.90, processor bids 7.30-7.70. Soybeans were 17 to 22 cents higher; elevator bids 14.70-15.33, processor bid 15.74, and export 16.09. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 12 cents lower to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 6.75-7.19.

Cotton

Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was at 82.03.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00.

OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 36s MX 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Large MX 25.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D' Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 20.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A and B types US#2 20.00-22.00,50 lb sks Yellow A type US#1 32.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, Straightneck Small 18.00, Straightneck Medium 12.00-14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00, 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small MX 14.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 14.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 15.00-17.00, Green 5x6sz 20.00-25.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 23.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelons ctns flts Red Flesh Seedless 5s HD 25.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 240.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s 30.00.