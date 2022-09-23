SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 155.00- 165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-144.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-76.50; Boners 80-85% lean 72.00-85.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-

78.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-71.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1030-1995 lbs 98.00-115.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1170-1650 lbs 88.00-96.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 775-1265 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 1075.00-1400.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 4.24 higher at 76.42. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 67.24; 450-500 lbs 71.17; 500-550 lbs 74.22.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 3 cents higher; elevator bids 7.18-7.88,processor bids 7.38-7.73. Soybeans bids were 4 cents lower; elevator bids 13.67-14.37, processor bids 15.07 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 3 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 7.23-8.25.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.38 lower at 100.54.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-26.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 40.00-45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 20.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 32.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 22.00-25.00, Cameo/Jonagold 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Jonagold/Jonaprince 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 26 lb sks Lima Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-50.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-55.00, Red Skin 65.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, White Acre 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice GA 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red/Turning Red 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 20.00-28.00, Green type 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00-25.00, Roma Large Green NC 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 16 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.