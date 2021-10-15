SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 9 cents higher: elevator bids 5.25-5.75; processor bids 5.85-5.90. New crop soybeans bids were 11 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 11.77-12.07, processor bid 12.57 and export at 12.52-12.61. Wheat bids were mostly 9 to 10 cents higher;elevator bids 6.50-6.84.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 27.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Indian/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00- 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 20.00, busks Jumbo type 35.00-45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple/Pinkeye 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00, Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 18.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-20.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type All Sizes 35.00, White type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom varieties 22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 25.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small OH 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 7.00-9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.50, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00; Pears, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, 2/5 buctns Starkrimson WA 55s 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00-240.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-26.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00, Red 16.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6sz 22.00, MX 6x6sz 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 24-28 lbs 4.00-4.50. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.