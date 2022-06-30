 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00; 500-600 lbs 167.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 134.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 78.00-94.00; Boners 80-85% lean 78.00-96.00; Lean 85-90% lean 72.00-90.00; Lean Low Dressing 55.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1215-1360 lbs 95.00-114.00; High Dressing 1235-2320 lbs 116.00-128.00; Low Dressing 1380 lbs 85.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 7250-1410 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1725.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 870-1120 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1125.00-1725.00 per pair. Small 1-2 860 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 700.00 per pair. Small 1-2 825 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1100.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.22; 450-500 lbs 48.83; 500-550 lbs 54.46.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 26 to 35 cents lower; elevator bids 7.63-7.78, processor bids 6.88-8.48. Soybeans bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 1 cents higher; elevator bids 15.85-16.35, processor bids 17.10 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 33 to 47 cents lower; elevator bids 6.39-6.68.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.66 higher at 115.64.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 25.00-28.00, Half Runner 38.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00-1.25, Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 225.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00-5.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color/Yellow 22.00-25.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White 16.00-17.00, Bi-Color 16.00-17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 27.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 18.00-22.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-24.00, Small-Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-22.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, Fair Quality 15.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Orange/Yellow type 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-15 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Personal Seedless 2.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, Yellow Seeded 18-20 lbs 3.50-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00-160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples 1/2 bubskts Green NC 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 100s/120s 190.00-225.00, Athena 140s/160s 180.00-225.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s 10.00, Tommy Atkins 6s MX 7.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00-65.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 15.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/30s/35s/36s 130.00-160.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 4.00-4.25, 25-32 lbs 5.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-22 lbs 4.00.

