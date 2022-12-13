SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,466 lbs at 155.79, heifers 1,321 lbs at 155.55. Dressed delivered steers 977 lbs at 246.82, heifers 852 lbs at 246.79. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 246.23, dn 7.30 and Select 220.37, dn 5.42.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady to 4.00 per head higher. Feeder pigs were steady to firm. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 51.28; 40 lbs cash basis 69.42.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 50.11, 450-499 lbs 52.26, and 500-549 lbs 55.35.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 6 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 6.66-7.16, processor bids 6.91-7.26. Soybeans were 23 to 24 cents lower; elevator bids 13.95-14.45, processor bid 14.90 and export 14.90. New Crop wheat bids were 7 to 18 cents higher; elevator bids 6.78-6.98.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.31 lower at 81.39.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12 ct 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 50.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 12s 8.00, 30 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00, tray pack Honeycrisp WA 36ct 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 25.00, Long Greens FL no wax 22.00, bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Red type FL Large 55.00, 20 lb ctns Red type FL Medium 35.00, 10 lb ctns Yellow type EC 55.00, each Red/Yellow 5.00; Eggplant buctns 16 ct MX 20.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 12s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pears 1/2 ctns Red D'Anjou 30s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA fair condition 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Grey type Small 18.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 25.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 38.00-44.00, 5x6 sz 38.00-44.00, 6x6 sz 38.00, Yellow 35.00, Green 5x6sz 43.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 31.00-38.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 35.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 480.00-520.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00.