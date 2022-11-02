SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were too few to trend. Feeder heifers were 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 165.00-182.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-183.00, 500-600 lbs 160.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-147.50, 500-600 lbs 130.00-144.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-75.00; Boners 85-85% lean 65.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 63.00-75.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-65.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1375-1865 lbs 91.00-97.00; High Dressing 1315-2130 lbs 105.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1045-1670 lbs 64.00-82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 970 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1070-1120 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1375.00-1385.00 per pair. Small 1-2 710 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 775.00 per pair. Small 3 605 Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 490.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.03 lower at 70.75. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 63.93; 450-500 lbs 69.65; 500-550 lbs 69.50.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 7.27-7.77, processor bids 7.47-7.82. Soybeans were 28 to 29 cents higher; elevator bids 13.82-14.20, processor bid 14.57, and export 14.65. Wheat bids were 20 cents higher; elevator bids 7.25-8.17.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 higher at 77.50.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, Flat (KY) type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Redtype 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6sz 23.00, Fair Quality 18.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-25.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct holdovers 20.00; Guava each Green Extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White CD#1 A type 25.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-36.00, Yellow 29.00, Green 5x6sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 26.00-33.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00-25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00.