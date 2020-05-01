SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 01, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 7 to 10 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.55 at Kingstree; 3.52 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.55 at Lynchburg; 3.55 at Conway; 3.55 at Estill; Processors---4.41 at Orangeburg; 3.96 at Monetta; 3.96 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.47 at Anderson; 8.07 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.30 at Hamer; 8.07 at Lynchburg; 8.07 at Conway; 8.07 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.21 and *4.86 at Anderson; *5.31 at Kingstree; *4.87 at Hamer; *5.31 at Lynchburg; *5.31 at Conway; *5.31 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock