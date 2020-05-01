SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 01, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 7 to 10 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.55 at Kingstree; 3.52 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.55 at Lynchburg; 3.55 at Conway; 3.55 at Estill; Processors---4.41 at Orangeburg; 3.96 at Monetta; 3.96 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.47 at Anderson; 8.07 at Kingstree; 8.52 and *8.30 at Hamer; 8.07 at Lynchburg; 8.07 at Conway; 8.07 at Estill; Processors---8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.21 and *4.86 at Anderson; *5.31 at Kingstree; *4.87 at Hamer; *5.31 at Lynchburg; *5.31 at Conway; *5.31 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 126.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-138.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-147.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 114.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-119.00. Slaughter cows were 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 52.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-62.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 780-2040 lbs 78.00-99.00; Low Dressing 1035-2020 lbs 74.00-86.00.
Goats: [149] Week Ago: 44. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-105.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-137.50, 60-80 lbs 92.50-152.50. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 97.50-165.00, 100-140 lbs 135.00-250.00, 140-180 lbs 240.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 115.00, 70-100 lbs 85.00-125.00, 100-140 lbs 110.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 150.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-240.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-285.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 70.00-120.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.49 lower at 53.84.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 30.00-35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 45.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice 14.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-26.00, Green 25.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 185.00-200.00, 36s 185.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.