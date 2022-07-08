SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 3 to 9 cents higher: elevator bids 6.19-7.82, processor bids 6.69-8.52. Soybeans bids were 11 to 39 cents higher; elevator bids 15.31-15.51, processor bids 16.35 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 9 to 32 cents higher; elevator bids 6.19-6.31.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 25.00-28.00, Half Runner 38.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00-18.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled frozen 22.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 0.65-1.00, Extra Large 1.30-1.50, Jumbo 3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Medium/Small 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 25.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, White Flesh 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red type 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Straightneck Small 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-20.00, 5x6sz/6x6sz 15.00-18.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 10 lb flats Heirlooms 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melons Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 2.50- 3.25, 22-26 lbs 3.00-4.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Yellow Seedless 10-14 lbs 3.00, Yellow Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.25, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28/35s 130.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s 200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples 1/2 bubskts Green NC 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, Lima frozen 22.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s/120s 230.00-235.00, 140s/160s 230.00-235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb ctnrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Choice 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 NC 19.50-22.00, US #2 NC 13.00-16.00, US #2 MS 20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6sz 15.00-17.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 20.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 36s/35s/30s/28s 130.00-150.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 4.00-4.25, 25-32 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-24 lbs 4.00.