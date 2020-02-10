SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 5 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.30 and *4.62 at Anderson; 4.21 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.21 at Lynchburg; 4.21 at Conway; 4.21 at Estill; Processors---4.57 at Orangeburg; 4.92 at Monetta; 4.96 at Sumter; 4.52 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.36 at Kingstree; 8.74 at Hamer; 8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.36 at Conway; 8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.14 at Kershaw; Export---9.19 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.55 and *5.35 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.43 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.72 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,446 lbs at 121.05, heifers 1,308 lbs at 120.98. Dressed delivered steers 917 lbs at 193.18, heifers 828 lbs at 193.00. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 210.85, down 2.41, and Select 206.54, down 4.81.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 5.00 per head lower. Too few 40 lb feeder pig for market test. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 45.99; 40 lbs cash basis 52.67.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were 0.52 lower at 38.67. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 20.54, 450-499 lbs 24.38, and 500-549 lbs 226.87
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.44 higher at 66.94.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 15.00-22.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 17.00-18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 12s PE 5.00-6.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Lge FL 18.00, Extra Large MX 14.00-16.00, Choice MX 13.00, Red Extra Large FL 18.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Long Hot 20.00, Poblano 20.00, Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Plums 9 kg ctns lse Black type CL 60sz 28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 22.00, Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00, Medium 8.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Med-Lge 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL/MX 16.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 30 lb ctns lse Mandarins CA 20.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.