SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 5 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.30 and *4.62 at Anderson; 4.21 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.21 at Lynchburg; 4.21 at Conway; 4.21 at Estill; Processors---4.57 at Orangeburg; 4.92 at Monetta; 4.96 at Sumter; 4.52 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.36 at Kingstree; 8.74 at Hamer; 8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.36 at Conway; 8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.14 at Kershaw; Export---9.19 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.55 and *5.35 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.43 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.72 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

