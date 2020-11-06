SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 450-500 lbs 135.00-143.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-138.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.50-137.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-133.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-116.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-68.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 39.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 2035 lbs 95.00; Low Dressing 1180-1200 lbs 70.00-75.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 690-1120 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 550.00-1125.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 985 lbs young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 900.00 per pair. Small 1-2 753 lbsYoung Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.63 lower at 47.09. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 32.45; 450-500 lbs 37.40; 500-550 lbs 40.73.

Grain