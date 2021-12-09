SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to Limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 156.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-141.00, 500-600 lbs 124.00-134.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-67.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 41.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1900 lbs 82.00; High Dressing 1895 lbs one @ 98.00; Low Dressing 1480-1705 lbs 71.00-74.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1010-1230 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 875.00-1100.00 per pair. Small 1-2 735-920 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 580.00-800.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 5.06 higher at 53.61. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 64.56; 450-500 lbs 68.64; 500-550 lbs 71.02.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 4 cents higher: elevator bids 5.88-6.38, processor bids 6.23-6.73. Soybeans bids were 3 cents higher; elevator bids 11.89-12.64, processor bids 13.04 and export at 12.99. Wheat bids were mostly 18 cents lower, and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.23-8.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.13 lower at 107.59.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00, 24 inch bins Green 110s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per dozen Collards 3.00-4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium Fl 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 23.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red FL Choice 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00, Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns Large FL 35.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00-23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 10.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Extra Large FL 15.00, Roma type Extra Large MX 22.00-24.00; Watermelons per melon 10-12 lbs 3.00, ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 15.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 350.00-400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00, 24 inch bins Honey FL 420.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0