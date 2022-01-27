SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-177.50; 500-600 lbs 147.00-148.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-147.50, 500-600 lbs 122.50-136.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 67.00-79.00; High Dressing 80.00-95.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-74.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1315-1970 lbs 85.00-97.00; High Dressing 1280-2045 lbs 100.00-115.00; Low Dressing 995-1505 lbs 61.00-87.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 835-1320 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 950.00-1825.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 845-1260 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1175.00-1700.00 per pair. Small 1-2 730-935 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 530.00-775.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.70 higher at 57.16. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 38.38; 450-500 lbs 43.96; 500-550 lbs 45.53.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 6.25-6.75, processor bids 6.60-7.10. Soybeans bids were 8 cents higher; elevator bids 13.63-14.48, processor bids 14.83 and export at 14.88. Wheat bids were 2 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 6.25-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.70 lower at 122.63.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00, #2 16.00; Beans bucrts KY type 25.00, 10 1-lb filmbags Haricot Vert 10.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 14.00-16.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 26.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75, 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Zucchini Medium 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 26.00, Yellow Straightneck Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 38 lb RPC cntrs MX 15.00, 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 40s FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00.

