SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder Steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 3.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 160.00-166.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-177.50; 500-600 lbs 142.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-151.00. Slaughter cows were unevenly steady. Slaughter Cattle:Breakers 75-80% lean 64.50-89.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-89.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-67.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1055-2260 lbs 85.00-114.00; High Dressing 1615-1925 lbs 115.00-121.00; Low Dressing 925-1005 lbs 76.00-85.00.

Goats: [201] Week Ago: 234. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 47.50-110.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 72.50-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 30.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 40.00-130.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 140.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 165.00-205.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-280.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 110.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 102.50-125.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-180.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00-240.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-165.00, 150-250 lbs 235.00-405.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-165.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-275.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 150.00-205.00, 100-160 lbs 190.00-290.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were mostly 6 cents lower: elevator bids 6.93-8.24; processor bids 8.28-8.44. Soybean bids were 31 to 32 cents lower; elevator bids 16.03-16.48, processor bid 17.53 and exports at 17.56. New Crop Wheat bids were 6 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 7.69-8.04.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.04 lower at 135.85.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00, 36 inch bins Green Peeled Large FL 180.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena FL Medium 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s/160s/140s 320.00-375.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 24.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 48.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 22.00-28.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large FL 15.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 24.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 23.00-28.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Med-Lge 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Holdovers 15.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small MX 14.00 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-22.00, Red 14.00-18.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 4x4s/4x5s 12.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 260.00-325.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25/28/30/35/36 200.00-240.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless FL 8-10 lbs MX 4.00, 12-14 lbs MX 8.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-25 lbs 8.00-9.00, 25-30 lbs 10.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00.

