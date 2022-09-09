SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 160.00-175.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-89.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-93.00; High Dressing 94.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-87.00; Lean low dressing 47.00-72.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1015-2175 lbs 94.00-115.00; High Dressing 2160 lbs 124.00; Low Dressing 885-2070 lbs 84.00-95.00.

Goats: [335] Week Ago: 298. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-85.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 140.00-160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 20.00-50.00, 40-60 lbs 40.00-90.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-190.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-240.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-110.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-240.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-285.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-345.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 97.50-130.00, 100-150 lbs 110.00-170.00, 150-250 lbs 120.00-205.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs few @ 150.00, 100-150 lbs 210.00-380.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 16 to 17 cents higher: elevator bids 7.10-7.85; processor bids 7.35-7.70. Soybean bids were 19 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 13.72-14.69, processor bid 15.52 and export no bid. Wheat bids were 17 to 43 cents higher; elevator bids 7.20-7.84.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.20 higher at 113.52.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Apples buctns loose Gold 30.00; Beans approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium 10.00-12.00, Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 30.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 18.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold NC 25.00-30.00, Gala/Granny/Ambrosia 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-45.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00, Red Skin type 60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 30.00, approx. 26 lbs White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 27.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-27.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-27.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 26.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA/MD/IN 60s/45s/36s 180.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30-35 lbs ctns 24.00-30.00.