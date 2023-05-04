LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 210.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 210.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 211.00-222.50; 500-600 lbs one @ 212.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs one @ 185.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 92.00-94.00; Boners 80-85% lean 89.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 87.50-92.00; Lean Low Dressing 69.00-84.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 107.00-118.00, High Dressing 121.00-128.00, Low Dressing 90.00-103.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 860 lbs Young cow w/ calf under 300 lbs 1425.00; Medium and Large 2 860-1040 lbs Middle Age cows w/ calves under 150 lbs 1050.00-1175.00, Medium and Large 2 950-990 lbs Young cows w/ calves 150-300 lbs 1020.00-1275.00; Small 1-2 680-765 lbs Young cows w/calves under 150 lbs 1050.00-1150.00, Small 1-2 735-795 lbs Young cows w/calves 150-300 lbs 1100.00, Small 1-2 605-725 lbs Young to Middle age cows w/ calves over 300 lbs 925.00-1225.00.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 1.04 higher at 73.89. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 23.51; 450-500 lbs 26.27; 500-550 lbs 27.96.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 7 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 5.60-7.70, processor bids 6.68-7.35. Soybeans were 6 to 9 cents higher;elevator bids 13.17-14.33, processor bids 15.27, and export N/A. New crop wheat bids were 8 to 31 centshigher; elevator bids 5.79-6.18.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.61 Lower at 78.51.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cauliflower 1 1/9 buctns White type 12s 30.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips/Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 36.00-38.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Zucchini Small 16.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Small-Medium 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Cranberry type 45.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut MX 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 350.00-360.00, 180s/200s 320.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 14.00-15.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium FL 22.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bgd Red Globe 38.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green type FL Jbo 50.00; Honeydew ctns 4s 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 4s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00;Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins/Kent 9s/7s 9.00-13.00, Ataulfo 18s/12s 10.00-12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 17.00-18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 19.00-24.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00, busks Jumbo type FL 70.00; Pecans 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Red 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini MX Small 14.00, Straightneck MX Small 17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 2 layer flts Vine Ripes MX 4x4s 12.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 16.00-20.00, Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 175.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25s 200.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 220.00-250.00, 45s/60s 275.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed 32.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 88s 29.00-31.00, Valencia 113s 30.00, Navel CA 72S 30.00; Tangerines 10kg ctns Orri SP 23.00, 20 lb ctns Tango CA 15sz/18sz 38.00.