SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 8, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 7 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans 4 to 7 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 1 cent lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.05 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.81 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---4.49 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.45 at Anderson; 7.80 and *7.95 at Kingstree; 8.56 and *8.31 at Hamer; 7.80 and *7.95 at Lynchburg; 7.80 and *7.95 at Conway; 7.80 *7.95 at Estill; Processors---8.95 at Kershaw; Export---9.10 at Mt. Pleasant.