SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 8, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 7 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans 4 to 7 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 1 cent lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.05 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.34 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.81 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.34 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.34 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.34 at Estill; Processors---4.49 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.79 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.45 at Anderson; 7.80 and *7.95 at Kingstree; 8.56 and *8.31 at Hamer; 7.80 and *7.95 at Lynchburg; 7.80 and *7.95 at Conway; 7.80 *7.95 at Estill; Processors---8.95 at Kershaw; Export---9.10 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.29 and *4.92 at Anderson; *5.12 at Kingstree; *4.92 at Hamer; *5.12 at Lynchburg; *5.12 at Conway; *5.12 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-138.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 113.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-123.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 52.00-66.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 44.00-61.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 890-2065 lbs 75.00-98.00; High Dressing 1865-2135 lbs 99.00-110.00; Low Dressing 802-1500 lbs 57.50-77.00.
Goats: [202] Week Ago: 149. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-137.50, 60-80 lbs 140.00-187.50. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 70.00-127.50, 70-100 lbs 110.00-185.00, 100-140 lbs 140.00-210.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 75.00-120.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 205.00-310.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 70.00-120.00, 100-150 one @ 132.50. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 175.00 per pair, 70-100 lbs with Two Kids under 20 lbs 300.00 per family.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.88 higher at 54.27.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 28.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00, Half Runners 40.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 13.00-15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s 280.00-290.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 30.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 45.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 48.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-32.00, 6x6 sz 28.00-30.00, Green 26.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00, 36s 190.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!