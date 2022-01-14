SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 162.00-182.50; 500-600 lbs 150.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-177.50; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-145.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-73.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1000-2055 lbs 81.00-100.00; High Dressing 1780-1890 lbs 103.00-110.00; Low Dressing 1075-1410 lbs 57.50-82.00.

Goats: [152] Week Ago: 164. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 115.00-125.00, 40-60 lbs 135.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs one @ 160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 70.00-105.00, 40-60 lbs 110.00-115.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 150.00-195.00, 70-100 lbs 200.00-215.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-105.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 175.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-280.00, 150-250 lbs 275.00-405.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 132.50-165.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 200.00-210.00; 100-150 lbs 280.00-290.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 9 cents higher: elevator bids 5.96-6.46; processor bids 6.31-6.81. Soybean bids were 8 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 12.84-13.56, processor bid 14.04 and exports at 14.09. Wheat bids were mostly 5 cents lower and one location steady; elevator bids 6.87-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.86 higher at 120.70.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium-Large 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 18.00, per head Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 120.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-20.00, Turnips w/ Tops 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy greens 15.00, per dozen Collards 4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-20.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow FL 21.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00-36.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10/7s 9.25-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 29.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 22.00, 15 lb ctns Red Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Yellow Crookneck Small 27.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 20.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30 lb ctns Halo CA 6-5lb sks 25.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0