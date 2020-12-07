SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,495 lbs at 109.75, heifers 1,321 lbs at 110.16. Dressed delivered steers 990 lbs at 172.29, heifers 868 lbs at 172.87. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 240.44, down 3.02, and Select 221.18, up 1.48.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were 4.00 per head higher. Demand active on moderate offerings. Receipts include 34% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 43.23; 40 lbs cash basis 54.43.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 0.05 lower at 44.75. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 40.25, 450-499 lbs 44.98, and 500-549 lbs 48.16.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 4.19-4.89, processor bids 4.99. Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 11.38-11.58, processor bid 11.73, and export 11.88. New Crop wheat bids were 3 to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 5.31-5.62.

Cotton