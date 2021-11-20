SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were steady.Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs120.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-155.00;500-600 lbs 127.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs122.50-138.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-141.00. Slaughter cows were steady.Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 52.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 48.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-51.00. Slaughter bullswere steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1220-1980 lbs 80.00-95.00; High Dressing 1740 lbs 94.00; Low Dressing 815-1950 lbs 46.00-79.00.

Goats: [185] Week Ago: 267 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 85.00-145.00, 60-80 lbs 90.00-172.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 70.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-115.00.Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-215.00,100-140 lbs 140.00-275.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 105.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00,100-154 lbs 140.00-165.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-230.00, 150-250 lbs 185.00-300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 115.00 120.00,100-150 lbs 130.00-170.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 2 to 3 cents lower: elevator bids5.70-6.20; processor bids 6.07-6.55. Soybean bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 11.88-12.63, processor bid 12.98 and exports at 12.98. Wheat bids were mostly 3 cents higher; elevator bids 7.73-8.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.49 higher at 117.63.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap 30.00, KY types 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctnsCrown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower fltsWhite type 4-8 ct 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 22.00-25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 22.00-25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00-45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, Red Jumbo 35.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 11.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 20.00, Med-Lge 15.00, 1 1/9 buctnsButternut 28.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00,Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00,White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 6x6/5x6sz sz16.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green 15.00-20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00;Watermelons ctns flts Mini Seedless 6s 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 25.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-30.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00-20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75, Tommy Atkins EC 12s 6.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-19.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 5x6 sz 26.00-35.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins 36s 180.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Australia 20.00-22.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00.

