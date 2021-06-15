SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,444 lbs at 120.03, heifers 1,292 lbs at 119.91. Dressed delivered steers 920 lbs at 190.69, heifers 812 lbs at 191.13. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 338.33, down 0.23 and Select 307.77, down 3.04.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs were 2.00 per head lower. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 62% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 44.16; 40 lbs cash basis 70.64.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 2.70 higher at 90.25. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 48.15, 450-499 lbs 50.36, and 500-549 lbs 53.42.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 10 to 25 cents lower; elevator bids 7.59, processor bids 7.79-7.84. New crop soybeans were 43 to 44 cents lower; elevator bids 13.55-13.65, processor bid 14.45, and export 14.20. Wheat bids were mostly 6 to 25 cents lower and a few locations were 83 cents lower; elevator bids 6.09-6.51.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.05 lower at 83.70.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Basil per bunch Sweet type 2.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green peeled 12.00-15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.00, Small 1.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 20.00, 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi Color 14.00, per dozen White 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Green Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-36.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-22.00, Neon 22.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 20.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh # 13.00-15.00, White Flesh #2 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 36.00-40.00, Black 35.00-36.00, Red 35.00-38.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-21.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti/butternut 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatillos 3/4 buctns 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large 24.00-25.00, 5x6sz 20.00-22.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, 15 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 24.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.75-4.00, 25-30 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15 17 lbs 3.50, Yellow Flesh Seedless 15-18 lbs 5.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 28.00, 8 lb Shelled 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 230.00-245.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 260.00-285.00, per melon Athena Medium 1.50-2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 13.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks jumbo FL 58.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large-Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 19.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 150.00, 30s 150.00, 35s 150.00, 36s 165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s FL 180.00-190.00.