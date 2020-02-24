SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 16 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 15 to 16 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.22 and *4.51 at Anderson; 4.12 at Kingstree; 4.12 at Hamer; 4.12 at Lynchburg; 4.12 at Conway; 4.12 at Estill; Processors---4.47 at Orangeburg; 4.82 at Monetta; 4.87 at Sumter; 4.42 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.56 at Anderson; 8.26 at Kingstree; 8.64 at Hamer; 8.26 at Lynchburg; 8.26 at Conway; 8.26 at Estill; Processors-- -9.04 at Kershaw; Export---9.17 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.37 and *5.17 at Anderson; *5.71 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.71 at Lynchburg; *5.71 at Conway; *5.71 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.62 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,461 lbs at 119.71, heifers 1,313 lbs at 119.67. Dressed delivered steers 940 lbs at 190.07, heifers 834 lbs at 190.14. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 205.71, down 1.81, and Select 202.99, down 1.62.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 to 3.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 46% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 38.60; 40 lbs cash basis 57.79. Hogs on Friday.Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were 0.31 higher at 39.57. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 24.27, 450-499 lbs 28.83, and 500-549 lbs 31.01.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.44 lower at 65.31.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 25.00-30.00, 4 2-lb cntrs Large 12.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WA 80s 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00-30.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 45.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 12s PE 4.00-6.00, Kent 10s PE 13.00; Lettuce ctns Butter type 24s 15.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan FL 12.00, Yellow Choice MX 30.00, Red Choice FL 25.00, 15 lb Red Extra Large Red Extra Large MX 15.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Medium-Large 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 14.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 22.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Watermelons ctns flats Red Mini Seedless HD 6s 12.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 16.00-20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.
