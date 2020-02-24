SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 16 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 15 to 16 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.22 and *4.51 at Anderson; 4.12 at Kingstree; 4.12 at Hamer; 4.12 at Lynchburg; 4.12 at Conway; 4.12 at Estill; Processors---4.47 at Orangeburg; 4.82 at Monetta; 4.87 at Sumter; 4.42 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.56 at Anderson; 8.26 at Kingstree; 8.64 at Hamer; 8.26 at Lynchburg; 8.26 at Conway; 8.26 at Estill; Processors-- -9.04 at Kershaw; Export---9.17 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.37 and *5.17 at Anderson; *5.71 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.71 at Lynchburg; *5.71 at Conway; *5.71 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.62 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock